1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Nearly 11,000 U.S. deaths, British PM remains in ICU READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Help the Red Cross meet the need by donating blood at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

News
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images, Royalty-free premium access download

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The American Red Cross needs your help to get the nation’s blood supply to a stable level.

They’re holding a blood drive with the Cleveland Clinic and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Tuesday.

You have to have an appointment, so that organizers can maintain appropriate social distancing guidelines.

The drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage.

The Red Cross reports it collected 135 pints of blood at their drive on March 27th.

They say that can help save 405 lives.

They will be holding another blood drive at Rocket Mortgage on April 24.

Click here to get your appointment.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral