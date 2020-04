CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The American Red Cross needs your help to get the nation’s blood supply to a stable level.

They’re holding a blood drive with the Cleveland Clinic and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday.

You have to have an appointment, so that organizers can maintain appropriate social distancing guidelines.

The drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Red Cross says one pint of blood can save three lives.

Click here to get your appointment.