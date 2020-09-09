Help raise money for cerebral palsy research by taking part in the STEPtember challenge

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s just a walk in the park, something that folks do every day without thinking. But for someone with cerebral palsy, a walk around the house has to be done with some thought.

Jocelyn Cohen says every step she takes is a lesson in concentration.

“I have to think to walk and every time I pick up my foot I’m thinking and I also have to think about every single thing around me,” she said.

But even though she’s lived with it for all of her life, cerebral palsy (CP) hasn’t defined who Jocelyn is, although she says it does make her life different.

CP is the most common childhood onset physical disability in the world. It is caused by an injury to the developing brain during pregnancy, birth, or shortly after a child is born.

More than 18 million people worldwide are affected by it, 25 percent of those are non-verbal and just about everyone who has CP usually has some issue with mobility.

So research by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance works in many fields, from speech and mobility technology to pain management and early detection that can make a huge difference in the life of someone with CP.

And you can help fund that research by taking a little walk of about 10 thousand steps a day.

STEPtember challenge is a nationwide effort to get people out and active whether it’s walking, cycling, swimming, just get out the door.

There are 40 different activities that you can log with a pledge to give to help fund CP research. You can do it solo or with a team.

CP has many different levels and affects people differently, but there are many with CP who refuse to let it stop them from living their best life.

“There are so many people with cerebral palsy out there making a difference in ways you don’t seem,” Cohen said.

Click here to sign up for the STEPtember challenge. You can use the code “FOX8” to register for free.

