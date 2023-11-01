(WJW) — There’s another way for Ohioans to stick it to Michigan: by claiming money you’re owed through the state.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds is challenging Michigan’s unclaimed property division in a football-themed competition, to see whose state residents can collect more lost or forgotten cash or property this month, according to a Wednesday news release.

The “Find Forgotten Funds” Football Edition competition is happening now through Saturday, Nov. 25, when the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the Wolverines in Michigan. Ohioans can visit the national unclaimed funds clearinghouse MissingMoney.com to find out if they’re entitled to money from:

Checking or savings accounts

Dividends

Stocks and bonds

Uncashed checks, including payroll, refunds, money orders, cashier checks and insurance benefits

Uncashed life insurance policies

Overpayments

These funds are considered “unclaimed” and reported by businesses and banks to the commerce department after about three to five years of inactivity. Here’s more on certain types of unclaimed funds.

It takes just a few minutes for missing money-seekers can enter their name and other personal information on MissingMoney.com and start a claim. Claimants can cross-check their name with their current or former addresses in the search results to verify the funds that belong to them. The state then sends a claim form to their email address.

“We are excited to see what happens in this competition for Unclaimed Funds, which will benefit thousands of people across both states in claiming their money,” Division of Unclaimed Funds Superintendent Akil Hardy is quoted in the release. “No matter what happens in the football games this year, Ohio is confident in an Unclaimed Funds win. Game on!”

Ohioans got back $134 million in unclaimed funds last year, and $549 million over the last five years, according to the release.