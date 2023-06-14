(Above video is coverage of Asian Lantern Festival coming to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this July)

CLEVELAND, (WJW) — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating a new addition to its family.

After welcoming a new baby bison, the zoo is letting you help choose its name.

The calf’s mom named Blue arrived at the zoo last fall already bred from Minnesota Zoo. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials say the calf was standing and nursing within the first 30 minutes of birth (see photos below).

Helping to name the baby bison can also help the animals living in the wild, according to zoo staff, as you can make a donation of any amount for the name of your choice.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has three names to pick from for the Bison calf: Heebee, Sho-Rap, and Tighee.

Zoo staff says these names are meaningful to the Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho that steward a vast 2,268,000 acres of central Wyoming’s Wind River Range.

The name with the largest donation total by midnight on June 19 will determine the winning name. Guests can visit the new calf at the zoo’s Wilderness Trek.

You can learn how to choose a name for the baby Bison by heading to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Name The Bison Contest.

For the zoo’s hours of operation, how to buy tickets and more information go to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo website.

Zoo officials said all money raised by the naming contest will go to the Eastern Shoshone Buffalo Program that protects the dwindling numbers of bison.