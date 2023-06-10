CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo needs your help naming one of its newest arrivals.

Visitors can already visit the male bison calf, which was born at the zoo on May 21. According to zoo officials, the baby was standing and nursing within his first 30 minutes.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The zoo is now holding a naming contest for the young bison and encourages zoo enthusiasts to pitch in.

There are three names to choose from, which zoo officials say are culturally significant to the indigenous communities that are working to restore bison populations in western parts of the country.

The names are:

Heebee

Sho-Rap

Tighee

“Each of these names are meaningful to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho that steward a vast 2,268,000 acres of central Wyoming’s Wind River Range,” zoo officials said on their website.

In order to vote, you must also make a donation to benefit the Eastern Shoshone Buffalo Program. The name with the highest donation total will win.

The contest goes through midnight on June 19.

You can visit the new calf at the zoo’s Wilderness Trek during regular business hours. Learn more about the zoo here.