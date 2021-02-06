Help make Valentine’s Day extra special for kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

*Watch our report above on FOX 8’s St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.*

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJW) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is hoping to make Valentine’s Day extra special for its patients and families, and you can help!

The hospital has set up a webpage where you can send a free card wishing them well.

There are six different cards to choose from, all of which were inspired by artwork from St. Jude patients. You can also add a personal message or a pre-written one.

Valentine's Day is around the corner! Send an online card to St. Jude patients and families to spread the love. ❤️ https://t.co/McOwXU70iK pic.twitter.com/evkDAEROw0 — St. Jude (@StJude) January 30, 2021

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is one of the world’s premier pediatric cancer research centers. Its mission is to find cures for children with cancer and other diseases.

Each year, FOX 8 hosts a Dream Home giveaway to help raise money for the hospital.

