Help FOX 8 Stuff the Bus without leaving your home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 is Stuffing the Bus Friday, August 14, and we need your help!

We want you to stay home and stay safe, so this year’s event is virtual.

You can text your donation right from your phone.

We’ll give you the number to text on the 14th.

We’re taking donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is FOX 8’s 14th annual event.

Donations go to Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center, which serves more than 10,000 children.

Last year, you helped us fill 16 buses! Let’s break that record this year.

Join us on August 14th to Stuff the Bus without leaving your home.