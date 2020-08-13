Help FOX 8 Stuff the Bus Friday without leaving your home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 is Stuffing the Bus tomorrow and we need your help!

It doesn’t matter if school starts at a computer in the home or in the classroom, students need things like crayons, notebooks and pencils to make school happen where ever they are.

COVID-19 has upended back to school plans all over Northeast Ohio, but it just can’t stop the bus.

FOX 8’s Stuff the Bus is back and we are partnering with the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center once again.

In 2019 through your generous donations, we physically stuffed more than 17 buses full of paper, pencils, glue pens crayons and other badly needed supplies.

2020 is going to be different. This year we’re asking for donations that will help buy those supplies for the center.

Two great sponsors have stepped up to the plate to get the ball rolling.

Great Clips has been on board the bus now for ten years.

“This year more than ever with kids staying at home or going to school. It’s so unpredictable, so just making sure that we can give back so they have the supplies they need because the decision they make is going to be very, very important and much needed in these crazy times,” Great Clips Marketing Coordinator Bridget Baulo said.

And, joining Great Clips this year, is a business that is living up to its name and making a big impression.

Raising Canes has already opened seven new restaurants in Northeast with more on the way.

One of the people in charge grew up here and knows that the need for school supplies is big in many parts of the area.

“It’s something that I grew up watching on tv so I got in touch with FOX 8 and said ‘hey, is there any way we can get involved in Stuff the Bus? We live to give back. We love to get involved in the community so we’re here. We love to help out and give back,” Raising Canes Spokesperson Michelle Bellenger said.

Both businesses are now about spreading the word and letting people know that to stuff the bus this year all you have to do is text.

We’ll give you the number to text on Friday, August 14. We’re taking donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is FOX 8’s 14th annual Stuff the Bus event.