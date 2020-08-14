Help FOX 8 Stuff the Bus today — right from your phone!

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For more than ten years FOX 8 viewers have helped “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need.

This year, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, we are stuffing the bus a little differently.

Instead of dropping pens, pencils, paper, notebooks and other supplies off at the FOX 8 studios, you can help us stuff the bus right from your cellphone.

It starts this morning at 7 a.m.

Here’s how it works:

All you have to do is text STUFFTHEBUS20 to 76278 beginning at 7am!

We’re collecting donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are five different levels of giving this year — Every dollar donated buys a lot.

Amount Item Description $10 Hygiene kit, mask & hand sanitizer Hygiene kits were the number one new item requested by teachers, administrators, and community partners. Students will need all of these items to stay safe when returning to school or learning remotely. $20 Pencil case with supplies Since students will not be able share with others, these cases make it easier to stay organized, whether they are transport them to and from school or learning remotely. $50 Backpack with school supplies, hygiene kit, mask & hand sanitizer Backpacks will include grade appropriate supplies for students to transport to and from school. $100 Grab & go box for teachers includes supplies, mask & hand sanitizer Grab and Go boxes are filled with supplies for teachers to use whether they’re in the classroom or teaching remotely. $250 Class set of core supplies, masks & hand sanitizer A class set of supplies ensures all students have the same supplies to be successful whether they are in the classroom or learning remotely.

All donations will go to the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center to help students as they begin this school year in a non-traditional way.