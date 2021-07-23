Help FOX 8 Stuff the Bus today and help students in need

(WJW) — For more than a decade, FOX 8 viewers have helped “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need — and, today, we are doing it again!

With this past year being even more difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic, kids need help now more than ever.

We hope you join us as we Stuff the Bus today at our FOX 8 studios — 5800 Dick Goddard Way in Cleveland — from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Your donations benefit the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center.

Here is a list of what’s needed:

New kids-sized socks, underwear of all sizes. Please note: All donated clothing must be brand new with the tags on or in the original packaging

Crayons

Pencils

Wide-ruled notebooks

Pocket folders

Scissors

Pens

Art supplies

Earbuds

Dry erase markers