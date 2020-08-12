Help find Jake; Ashland University wants its bird back

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ashland University would like its eagle back.

A cast iron eagle statue named Jake was reported stolen Friday morning.

Amylene, eagle statue similar to the missing Jake at Ashland University

Jake is one of more than two dozen eagles across the campus.

Jake is about four-feet tall, likely pretty heavy since he’s made of cast iron, and painted purple and white.

His home is in front of Jacobs Hall.

The school estimates he’s worth about $2500, but he’s rich in sentimental value.

He’s been on campus since the late 1950’s.

Ashland police say they don’t have any suspects at this time.

If you can help, call police at (419)289-3639.

Ashland University is using the hashtag #ReturntheBird on its social pages to try and bring Jake home.

