Help during natural disasters: Northeast Ohio Red Cross responds across the country for hurricane and wildfire victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The American Red Cross is being pulled across the country to respond to the nation’s natural disasters.

Northeast Ohio’s chapter of volunteers has 27 people helping with the crisis response.

10 workers total have deployed to California and Oregon for wildfire response.

Crews are also on standby to respond to Mississippi and Florida for Hurricane Sally.

The storm is expected to make landfall overnight.

17 people are still working on relief from Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana.

Some team members who are working virtually are assisting with multiple responses.

The Red Cross has provided lodging to nearly 30,000 people for the fires and hurricanes so far and served 769,000 meals.

