Help Cleveland APL find a man they say was caught on video kicking a cat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Animal Protective League is looking for a man they say posted a video of himself kicking a cat.

They say the man is dancing around and laughing and being urged on by onlookers.

The APL believes he lives in or near the Arbor Park Village Apartments in Cleveland.

Photo submitted from Cleveland APL

“During this challenging time, the Cleveland APL and its humane investigations team remains fully committed to helping sick, injured, and abused animals,” said Cleveland APL President & CEO Sharon Harvey.

“We need help locating this suspect and sending the message that this type of overt, malicious animal abuse will not be tolerated in our community now or ever!”

If you have any information about this man or incident, please contact the Cleveland APL’s Humane Investigations Department at (216)377-1630.