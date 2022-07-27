CLEVELAND (WJW) – High school football is just weeks away, but a shortage of helmets and shoulder pads could disrupt the season for some schools this fall.

With a scrimmage just over a week away, Glenville Head Coach Ted Ginn Sr. is scrambling to find enough helmets for his players.

“It’s really bad. We are behind the eight ball. We don’t even have shoulder pads,” said Ginn.

Ginn said he found out a month ago that Riddell’s factory in North Ridgeville will no longer accept orders for new helmets or return reconditioned helmets.

His team had just gotten their refurbished helmets back from last year.

“We got 48. We need around 40 more,” said Ginn.

Right now, the Tarblooders have over 70 players on the roster.

Riddell issued a statement Wednesday that said, “To ensure we’re positioned to complete existing orders, Riddell is no longer accepting new orders for the 2022 season. Riddell will deliver all existing reconditioning

orders by the first week of August. Most new helmets and shoulder pads in our backlog will ship by the end

of August, with the remainder following shortly after in September.”

Ginn said some of his players are buying their own helmets, while others can’t afford it. The setback comes at a time where Ginn is trying to get his athletes back on track after dealing with two years of COVID-19.

“You have to think about when school starts, another 20 to 30 kids might come out. I just said we will work it out. We can’t lose our mind. We have to find a way. This is a roadblock we have to get over,” said Ginn.

Glenville’s season starts Thursday, August 18.