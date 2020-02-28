Hello, Sharks: Local charity wants to fund projects that create community connections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – You have a chance to get funding for a project and present it to a panel “Shark-style.”

Nana’s Tribe Foundation believes A Tribe is Born “every time we courageously step into each other’s shoes and build inclusive relationships where everybody feels a sense of belonging.”

That’s why they’re accepting proposals to fund a project or program that creates or supports intergenerational relationships.

They’ll be funding up to $3,000 per project.

Click here for a full list of the rules.

Proposals are due by March 6.

You can attend the event even if you aren’t chosen.

It will be held on April 2 at 6 p.m. at Market Garden Brewery at 1849 W 24th St. in Cleveland.