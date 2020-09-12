Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stop in Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in the Greater Cleveland area this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will be parked at Crocker Park near Nordstrom Rack and Regal Cinemas.

Hello Kitty fans can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:

Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Sprinkle Mugs

Enamel Pin Sets

Madeleine Cookie Sets

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes

The truck will also have other best-selling items in stock.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing to make stops in cities all over the United States.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in Crocker Park on September 12, 2020. (WJW Photo)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in Crocker Park on September 12, 2020. (WJW Photo)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in Crocker Park on September 12, 2020. (WJW Photo)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in Crocker Park on September 12, 2020. (WJW Photo)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in Crocker Park on September 12, 2020. (WJW Photo)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in Crocker Park on September 12, 2020. (WJW Photo)

The truck has put increased cleaning and safety measures in place to prevent further spread of coronavirus. The measures include:

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Contactless/cashless transactions

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: