WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in the Greater Cleveland area this Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will be parked at Crocker Park near Nordstrom Rack and Regal Cinemas.
Hello Kitty fans can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:
- Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush
- Hand-decorated cookie sets
- Sprinkle Mugs
- Enamel Pin Sets
- Madeleine Cookie Sets
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes
The truck will also have other best-selling items in stock.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing to make stops in cities all over the United States.
The truck has put increased cleaning and safety measures in place to prevent further spread of coronavirus. The measures include:
- Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
- Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line
- Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes
- POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes
- Hand sanitizer will be provided
- Contactless/cashless transactions
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stop in Crocker Park
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,242 more cases and 8 additional deaths
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he will stand for national anthem to ‘show respect, love and unity’
- Ohio attorney general announces new ‘cold case’ investigation unit
- 12-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Interstate 90, Cleveland police say