WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is scheduled to roll back in to Crocker Park at the end of the month.

As fans have come to expect, the truck is stocked full of delectable cookies and macarons and also plenty of Hello Kitty swag, all available for purchase. The truck heads to the Cleveland area come Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Look for the truck to be parked next to the Nordstrom Rack and Regal Cinemas

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in Crocker Park on September 12, 2020. (WJW Photo)

Since 2014, two Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks have rolled around the country, bringing the Japanese cartoon cat’s cafe goodies to the masses — including Northeast Ohio multiple times. Find out more about the Crocker Park stop right here.