Hello Kitty Cafe Truck headed to Crocker Park in September

(Photo courtesy: FWD PR)

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is scheduled to return to Crocker Park next month.

As fans have come to expect, the truck is stocked full of delectable cookies, macarons, popcorn and also plenty of Hello Kitty swag, all available for purchase. The truck heads to the Cleveland area come Saturday, Sept. 12.

Since 2014, two Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks have rolled around the country, bringing the Japanese cartoon cat’s cafe goodies to the masses.

The Cleveland-area stop, which fans can find setup near the Nordstrom Rack, runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with social distancing guidelines in place.

