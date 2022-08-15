CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – After more than 200,000 votes were cast, 56% called for the famous hippo’s name to be “Fritz,” according to an Instagram post from the Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo shared the news last week and a new video of the baby hippo born to the world-famous hippo family, including Fiona, on Twitter.

The calf’s mother, 23-year-old Bibi, was found to be pregnant around April Fool’s Day. It came as a surprise because Bibi was on birth control.

“The hippo keepers love the name and think it’s fitting since Bibi’s birth control was apparently on the fritz,” the post said. “It also sounds good with Fiona.”

For more hippo baby updates you can follow the family and the Cincinnati Zoo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.