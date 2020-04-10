Hello Dolly! Ohio Gov. DeWine welcomes new dog to family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked how he's getting through the coronavirus outbreak during his daily news conference on Friday, his wife, Fran, was quick to answer.

She credited the couple's new dog, a 1-and-a-half-year-old Springer spaniel named Dolly. Last week, a friend brought them the precious pup, while maintaining social distancing, of course.

"It’s been good for Mike," Fran DeWine said.

"She’s bonded to me and I’m bonded to her, I guess," Mike DeWine said.

The DeWines' last dog, Teddy, passed away in December.

The governor then shifted attention to health care workers and those who are sick.

"A lot of people out there who are watching this who have had a much rougher time, certainly anybody's who's got the virus has had a difficult time," DeWine said.