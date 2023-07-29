A helicopter crashed into a farm near Springfield after hitting power lines Saturday, killing its lone occupant.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the pilot to hit the power lines.

Ohio State Troopers received a call around noon of a crash near mile marker 57 on I-70. The power lines the helicopter had hit fell across the interstate, hitting several cars. The highway was closed in both directions for more than five hours.

State troopers say this will be an on-going investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board will document the scene of the crash this weekend. A preliminary report may be available in the coming weeks.

The helicopter landed “well into the cornfield,” Springfield OSP Post Sgt. James Bryder said.

2 NEWS reached out to the FAA and received a statement. The information in the statement is only preliminary, since the investigation is ongoing.

“A Bell 206 helicopter crashed after hitting a power line near Springfield, Ohio, around 2:45 p.m. local time Saturday, July 29,” the FAA said. “Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.”