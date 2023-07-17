JENNER, California (WJW) – A daring cliff rescue operation in California was captured on video.

A man who had climbed a cliff face in Jenner realized that he wasn’t able to get back down.

So, he called the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies flew out in “Henry-1.”

The rescue involved deputies deploying a 100-foot line and a specialized “horse collar” rescue device, the office said.

Video shows a paramedic lower themselves to the man who was stuck on the cliff.

The paramedic then wrapped a harness around the man and gave the signal for the helicopter to pull them to safety.