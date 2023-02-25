(WJW) – A man who survived off of ketchup while lost at sea in the Caribbean could soon receive a brand new boat.

According to The Associated Press, the Colombian Navy last month rescued 47-year-old Elvis Francois, who was stranded on a sailboat for 24 days.

Francois told authorities that currents swept him away from St. Martin island while he was making repairs to his sailboat back in December.

He told officials he had been surviving off of ketchup, cubes of seasoning and garlic powder when the navy found him about 120 nautical miles from the La Guajira peninsula in January, AP reports.

Now, after learning his story, Heinz has started a campaign to find the sailor so the company can help him buy a new boat.

In several Instagram posts since Valentine’s Day, Heinz officials has asked everyone to help them track down Francois. If you have any leads, send Heinz a message.

“We need your help tracking down an amazing man with an amazing story,” Heinz said in a post. “We’re setting this message adrift into the sea of the internet, because if anyone can help us find him, it’s you.”