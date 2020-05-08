‘Heinous hack’: Child pornography shown during Zoom meeting of local school board

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Brecksville-Broadviews Heights School District is working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down whoever hacked a Zoom meeting of the Board of Education Thursday night and displayed several seconds of “explicit child pornography” on the screen, the district said.

“The BBHCSD will neither tolerate such a reprehensible exploitation of children, not such a blatant attack on our public meetings,” Joell Magyar, Superintendent of Schools, said in an email sent to parents. She called the hack “heinous.”

Magyar said participants in the meeting were required to register and law enforcement is already working to track down the IP addresses of everyone who attended the meeting.

“We will find the individuals who selfishly, disgracefully and in the vilest manner possible exploited children and attempted to sabotage our meeting,” Magyar said.

Magyar said that screenshots of the “explicit sexual acts involving a minor” were shared on social media.

“Please be advised that sharing child pornography is illegal and considered a felony,” she said.

She said law enforcement will prosecute anyone who shared the images.

She also said the district is looking for alternative video conference platforms.

Teachers in the district were told to “cease from using the Zoom platform as we identify different secure options.”

“We sincerely apologize for any harm or distress this incident has caused for those who attended tonight’s Board Meeting,” Magyar said.

She urged anyone with information to contact the district or the Brecksville or Broadview Heights police departments.

FOX 8 News requested a statement from Zoom and was awaiting a reply early Friday.

The practice of hacking Zoom meetings has become known as “Zoombombing.”

In a statement provided to FOX News regarding other incidents, the company said:

“We have been deeply upset to hear about these types of incident. Zoom strongly condemns such behavior and recently updated several features to help our users more easily protect their meetings.”

*Click play on the video player below to hear about a hack involving racial slurs and pornographic images against a school in Illinois.