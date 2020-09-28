Heinen’s updates store hours, allows reusable bags for the first time since coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heinen’s announced Monday that all its grocery stores would allow reusable bags for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Most stores have not allowed reusable bags since the outbreak began.

The grocery chain also announced it is updating store hours.

They’ll be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

The downtown Cleveland location remains closed.

The company says on its website that it will open in the fall but doesn’t include a date.

The Cleveland-based company employs about 3500 people, according to its website.

