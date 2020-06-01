Heinen’s temporarily closing Chagrin Falls store amid violent protests

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s is temporarily closing its Chagrin Falls store on Tuesday as a precautionary measure while protests continue across Northeast Ohio.

The grocer will not be open in Chagrin Falls on June 2. Store officials say they will continue to monitor the potential demonstrations that may occur and impact the safety of their employees and customers.

“We appreciate your patience and will advise when the store has reopened,” the store wrote on its Facebook page.

Several businesses have chosen to close temporarily in response to the protests being held in the name of George Floyd.

Floyd died last Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder. Floyd was black and Chauvin is white.

For example, Legacy Village and Beachwood Place Mall were closed Sunday as a precautionary measure due to the protests and vandalism that occurred the night before in downtown Cleveland.

Dozens of places in Cleveland’s Central Business District were damaged by a group of demonstrators who engaged in acts of violence, including Heinen’s downtown location.

**Click here for our Northeast Ohio protest photo gallery**

Businesses across the city were looted and vandalized by protesters, leaving broken glass, graffiti and various destruction.

Heinen’s had to close their downtown location at 4 p.m. Saturday when the violence broke out. Thankfully, all of their associates were able to return home safely, however, the store was damaged.

The downtown Heinen’s also remains closed until further notice.

The grocery chain will update customers about store reopening on their social media channels and website.

Continuing coverage, here.