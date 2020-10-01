Heinen’s Downtown Cleveland reopens next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heinen’s has announced its downtown location will reopen Wednesday, October 7.

The store was damaged in the May riots, and the company has also been making adjustments due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Damage to downtown Heinen’s (Adrienne DiPiazza)



“We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we repaired the damage that occurred at the end of May and thought about solutions to address the operational challenges COVID-19 presents,” General Manager Josh Carter said.

The store opened in downtown Cleveland in 2015.

Masks are required, per the statewide mask mandate.

The store capacity will be limited to 40 customers.

There will only be one entrance, located on Euclid Ave.

“Due to a variety of factors, we have made the difficult decision to not open the Rotunda space at this time. We know there is a need for a grocery store in the area and are pleased to take this first step toward operating as normal,” co-Owner Jeff Heinen said.

The hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the same as all other Heinen’s locations.

The grocery chain announced this week it is allowing the use of reusable bags again.

