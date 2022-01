CLEVELAND (WJW) — Grappling with staffing shortages, as many businesses are at the moment, Heinen’s announced that starting Monday, Jan. 10 all of its grocery store locations would be changing hours.

Now all stores are set to be open 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. every day.

“We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time,” store management said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with questions can call Heinen’s directly at 1-855-475-2300.