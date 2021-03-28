Heidelberg University football player from Brunswick dies in ATV accident

TIFFIN, Ohio (WJW) — Heidelberg University announced the passing of one of its own Sunday morning.

Curtis Helman, a sophomore football player at the school, was tragically killed in an ATV accident in Wood County, the university said in a statement.

Helman was originally from Brunswick, Ohio.

“We ask that all of us keep Curtis’s family, parents Greag and Diane and sisters Brooke and Brianna, as well as his football family and his ‘Berg friends in our thoughts and prayers,” said the school in a statement, which was attributed to the university’s head football coach, president and dean of student affairs.

Students dealing with grief were also reminded to reach out for a listening ear, and told to call 419-448-2041 or email jsharp@heidelberg.edu to set up a counseling appointment.

“During difficult times like these, the true meaning of ‘the Heidelberg family’ comes into clear view,” the school said in the statement. “Please reach out for support if you need to, lean on each other and provide care for Curtis’s friends and family who are just beginning to grieve.”

Some of Helman’s old coaches and teams also took to Twitter today following the tragic news:

The Brunswick Football family is saddened to hear of the passing of our alum, Curtis Helman. We had the honor of coaching Curtis in 2017-18. Curtis was a LB,TE & team captain. He was one of the nicest, young men we have had in our program. Our hearts go out to the Helman family. — Mark Pinzone (@CoachPinzone) March 28, 2021

Heartbroken to hear the news about Curtis Helman today. Curtis was a wonderful teammate who always gave everything he could to those around him. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and those that loved him!We lost a great one but were honored to fight alongside him! — Brunswick Wrestling (@BHSWrestling14) March 28, 2021