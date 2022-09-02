(WKBN)- According to multiple published reports including Yahoo Sports, former heavyweight boxer Earnie Shavers passed away Thursday at the age of 78.

Shavers was born in Alabama but grew up in Braceville Township and graduated from Newton Falls High School.

His boxing career stretched from 1969 to 1995.

He fought for the heavyweight title twice, once against Muhammad Ali and later against Larry Holmes. He had a reputation as the hardest puncher in the game.

“None of them could hit like Earnie Shavers did,” Ron Lyle reminisced of being in the ring with Shavers. When he hit you, the lights went out.

His cause of death is unknown.