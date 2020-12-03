Heavy snow damages outdoor seating area at Little Italy restaurant

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s a one-two punch for a local restaurant trying to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The winter storm caused major damage to the outdoor seating area at Guarino’s in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.

“We lived in through the first pandemic. We opened in 1918,” said Scott Phillips, co-owner.

Billed as the oldest restaurant in Cleveland, Guarino’s is in its 102nd year.

“We were just rounding the corner of the second pandemic and then Mother Nature gave us a present,” Phillips said.

Standing the test of time while in a pandemic, the restaurant was thrown another curveball Tuesday after the snowstorm caused its outdoor seating area’s roof to collapse.

“The heavy snow, it just knocked everything down. The weight of the snow flattened our tent. We had an enclosed patio, heaters everywhere, Christmas decorations. It was just beautiful,” Phillips said.

Phillips said they built the winter garden as a place to eat out while eating in.

“The tent posts are all bent. We have all new ones coming tomorrow. We will have to reconstruct them and then shovel the snow off without tearing it and then reconstruct the skeleton of the tent,” Phillips said.

Now, they are asking for the community’s support while the outdoor winter garden undergoes repair.

Guarino’s is hoping to have the outdoor winter garden open by the end of this weekend. In the meantime, they are asking for customers to do takeout.

