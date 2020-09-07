Heavy rains cause flash flooding, strand drivers in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Heavy rains throughout the day led to flash flooding across the region, making for treacherous travel and stranding some drivers on flooded roadways.

On the Cleveland’s east side, floodwaters covered Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, stranding several vehicles and prompting the road to close.

As rain poured late Monday morning, part of the road collapsed at ‪East 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard, and streets near Miles and Lee were covered with water.

Amid a flash flood warning in effect until 6 pm., the National Weather Service to avoid non-emergency travel amid a “dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

“I hit some serious water over by Bratenahl and actually hydroplane off the highway and ended up pulling off 90 to catch my breath,” said driver Andrea Fox.

By noon, more than 5,000 people were without power across Northeast Ohio, with several reports of downed power lines, including on West 70th Street in Cleveland.

The rainfall proved too much for the city’s combined sewer system to handle, leading to a discharge of raw sewage and storm water into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach, which was expected to remain closed for several days until bacteria reaches a safe level for swimmers.

“On days like this where you have a lot of rain, you have a ton of additional flow that enters the system, and it wasn’t built to handle this much water,” said Jennifer Elting with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

She said these combined sewer outflows are happening less often, noting a 25-year, $3 billion project is underway build several miles-long underground storage tunnels to capture hundreds of millions of gallons.

“We’ve done a ton of investment in the region,” Elting said. “We’ve added additional capacity over the years, so it happens much less frequently than it once did.”

