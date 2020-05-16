Heavy rains bring major flooding to parts of Parma, some road closures reported

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Some residents in Parma are experiencing major flooding due to the heavy rains that pounded on Northeast Ohio Friday.

“Residents are reporting flooding on some roads. Service crews are out, and several are now working at Veterans Memorial Park. City employees are monitoring the situation and checking on catch basins and retention basins,” the city wrote on Facebook.

The parking lot at the shopping plaza near Tiedeman Road and Brookpark Road is completely under water at the moment.

Flooding issues are nothing new for the city who has been working over the last several years to correct the problem.

Do you have any photos from your neighborhood? You can add them to our gallery or email them to at TIPS@FOX8.com.