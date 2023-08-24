(WJW) – Downpours (mainly west) will slowly move south by sunrise. Some areas overnight picked up about 4 inches of rain in just a short period of time, causing a swath of flooding issues as severe storms swept through Northeast Ohio Wednesday.

Thursday morning, several counties remain under a Flash Flood Warning and/or a Flood Watch. You can find a complete list of active alerts, here.

People are advised to not drive through high water on roadways.

Expect hazy sunshine today with temperatures rising to near 90 with heat index readings between 95 and 100 briefly by mid afternoon.

Thursday night/Friday morning will bring another round of heavy rain and storms. The biggest threat will be heavy rainfall (2″+ in a short period of time).

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings are likely with high winds and hail.

Timeline:

Futurecast from Thursday night through Friday morning:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

