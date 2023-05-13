PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters from the surrounding area helped in putting out an apartment building fire in Parma Saturday afternoon, the Parma Fire Department said.

Emergency responders were called to the Regency Apartments at 5500 Laurent Drive around 4:20 p.m. for reports a blaze had broken out on the top floor of the 7-story building.

Photo courtesy Parma Fire Department

Photo courtesy Parma Fire Department

When firefighters arrived, they said they could see “heavy fire” coming from a top apartment and, with the help of multiple companies, the fire was brought under control quickly.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.

An investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear how much damage the building sustained or how it began in the first place.