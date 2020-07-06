Heat wave! Here’s how to keep your pets safe in hot weather

OHIO (WJW) — A heatwave is hitting Northeast Ohio, and those temperatures aren’t just rough on us humans. Our four foots need a little help, too.

The ASPCA provides several tips for keeping our pets safe in the summer and how to prevent them from overheating.

For example, when the temperature is high, be mindful of a dog’s paws on the hot pavement. Sensitive paws can burn, and a dog’s body can heat up much more quickly when that close to a hot surface.

Other tips for pets include:

Give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid and make sure they have a shady place to be if outside.

Know the symptoms of overheat: excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling and weakness. They can even include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.

Animals with flat faces, like pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they can’t pant as effectively.

Don’t leave animals alone in a parked vehicle or unsupervised around a pool. Also keep all unscreened windows or doors closed so they don’t fall out of them.

Trim longer hair if you prefer, but never shave a dog. Their coat protects them from sunburn.

