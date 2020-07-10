Heat wave continues! Hot and sunny with afternoon storms

(WJW) — Thursday was day #4 in-a-row of our heat wave of 90°+ temperatures. It was the hottest day with highs reaching the low and mid 90’s! With such high humidity, we are now in the “oppressive zone”.

Our rain deficit continues to grow as we are monitoring drought conditions. It is currently abnormally dry in our Northwestern and Southeastern counties.

Relief is on the way this weekend with widespread rain returning Friday late afternoon.

Expect a line of storms to move through from 1PM west to 5PM east. Following the front temperatures will drop to normal territory with highs in the low 80’s.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

The heat returns by the middle of next week. Indications are this second heat wave will be LONGER and potentially hotter!

