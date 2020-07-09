1  of  4
Heat Index will make it feel like 103 in some parts of Northeast Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio through 9 p.m. Thursday.

This is for Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties.

It went into effect at 11 a.m.

There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect.

It’s a good day to stay inside if possible.

If you are spending time outside, drink plenty of water and look for signs of heat exhaustion.

According to the CDC that can include:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Cold, pale, and clammy skin
  • Fast, weak pulse
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Tiredness or weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headache

Temperatures will climb into the 90s again tomorrow, but there is a little relief this weekend.

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather

