(WJW) – Sunday the heat and higher humidity return with temperatures in the mid-80s.

A few local showers west with lots of clouds before noon.

More sunshine in the afternoon will influence temperatures later in the day.

We will see a few spotty afternoon storms once the sun comes out and ahead of the next front. The biggest threat will be short periods of rain.

Rain and storm coverage increases Monday, especially the second half of the day.

There are no signs of any extended periods of heat through the middle of August.