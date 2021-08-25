Heat continues to impact some Northeast Ohio schools

(WJW) – The excessive heat is still impacting some students in Northeast Ohio.

The following schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be closed Thursday: Benjamin Franklin, Collinwood, Mary B. Martin, Miles and Tremont.

According to Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District, all three elementary school buildings will be dismissed early at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Afternoon transportation will follow their normal routes. There’s also no afternoon preschool or kindergarten on Thursday.

At Independence Local Schools, Independence Primary School students will be released three hours early on Thursday with parent pickup beginning at noon and bus riders dismissing at 12:15 p.m.