(WJW) – We’re tracking the wildfire smoke again from Canada, and an Air Quality Alert is in place until midnight.

If you suffer from any breathing difficulties, try and limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Partly to mostly sunny on Tuesday with an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will be seasonably warm and muggy, in the mid-80s.

A few localized showers/storms in the next couple of days. Wednesday there is a chance of strong/severe thunderstorms late in the day and into the night. Stay tuned!

It’s all about the heat! We could have the first heat wave of the summer with temperatures topping 90° for 3 consecutive days. Heat indices could come close to 100° at times.

Stay cool and hydrated!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

