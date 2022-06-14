(WJW) – Northeast Ohio is in for a stretch of dangerous heat.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s Tuesday, but with the heat index temperatures will feel as high as 107.

The National Weather Service Cleveland issued a heat advisory for Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

The advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in place until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

If you can, stay out of the sun and check up and relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol reports the last time we had a heat index above 100 was in 2019.