CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for several Northeast Ohio counties.

The advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for Erie, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties.

Heat Index values up to 104 degrees are expected, according to NWS.

NWS recommends that people take extra precautions outside.

Drink plenty of fluids. Check on relatives and neighbors.