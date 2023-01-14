CLEVELAND (WJW) — A violent, chaotic scene is what Cleveland police were called to on Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Those that call Mack Court their home, say they simply couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“It was chaos, the whole street had police blocking off the whole street. There was crime tape covered up from this end to the next. No one was allowed up and down the street,” shared Frank Carroll.

On Saturday, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed that 16-year-old Jayden Baez, his mother 34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez and her father, 69-year-old Miguel Gonzalez were all killed by this shooting.

An 8-year-old girl and her 48-year-old father were both critically injured and rushed to the hospital.

“I can’t even tell you. I literally cried all night. I have kids of my own and the little girl played with my little brother,” said neighbor, Ashley Green.

WJW photo

Green says she had known all five of the victims involved, describing the family as peaceful and kind.

She is simply devastated for their loved ones impacted and all who had to witness the aftermath of the shooting.

“It’s something you don’t want to see. Even people that don’t live around here, you hear what happened and hearts just dropped,” explained Green.

On Saturday, FOX 8 learned that a 41-year-old Cleveland man is now behind bars at a Cuyahoga County Jail, under investigation in connection for the crime.

Investigators are still working to identify the exact motive of the shooter, but they do know that he was the son of 69-year-old Miguel Gonzalez and brother to 34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez, both tragically killed.

Charges have not been filed against the suspect, but are expected soon.

“I hope they rot, and I don’t wish bad on nobody but that was unbelievable, and I hope he gets the help that he needs,” said Green.