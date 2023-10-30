RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ravenna Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

“We want to share our sadness with you on the tragic and sudden death of one of our officers, 27-year-old Thomas Wike,” the department said in a statement Monday.

Wike, who had previously been with the Ohio Army National Guard, was with the department for three years.

Photo courtesy Ravenna Police Department

“Our hearts are broken, and our deepest condolences are with the Wike family,” the department said.

Wike reportedly died at his home on Friday, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife Samantha.

A memorial is being held this week at a Brookfield funeral home. Contributions to Copline, a suicide prevention hotline, can be made “as a final tribute for Tom,” his obituary said.