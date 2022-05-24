COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Following the horrific shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 18 children dead Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine offered a statement.

“Fran and I are heartbroken over the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The last place we should be afraid to send our children and grandchildren is to school,” DeWine said. “School safety and law enforcement intelligence gathering are key efforts within our Ohio Department of Public Safety and we offer any assistance to Gov. Abbott and Texas law enforcement that they may need. Fran and I will keep the victims and their families in our prayers, and we ask all Ohioans to do the same.

DeWine was far from the only politician who offered prayers and opinions following the tragedy, with President Joe Biden also speaking to the public.

“As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said. “When in God’s name do we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west from San Antonio. Police reportedly killed the shooter and at least two other adults were killed in the incident.