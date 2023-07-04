[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, July 4, 2023.]

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — More than 100 families and individuals were displaced by fire at Terrace Towers Apartments on Monday night, according to a news release from The Salvation Army, which has set up an emergency shelter with help from The American Red Cross.

“We are heartbroken for all of these families. Last evening, over 50 families stayed at our Corps feeling anxious and hopeless,” Captain Chaka Watch of the East Cleveland Corps Community Center. “The Salvation Army will be working tirelessly with these families and individuals to restore their faith and hope.”

Folks are getting shower facilities, clothing vouchers, daily meals and coffee, according to the release. Case managers are also helping them find support services and alternative housing.

“Our goal at The Salvation Army is to help uplift any individual or family that enters our doors,” said Watch. “We will do this for these residents impacted by the [Terrace Towers] fires. These residents are our community, and we want to help them get back on their feet.”

Families impacted by the fire or others in need of assistance can call The Salvation Army at 216-249-4334 or visit SalvationArmyCleveland.org.

FOX 8 News has reached out to city fire officials for more information.