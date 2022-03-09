Heart transplant first: Baby thriving after receiving combination procedure

DURHAM, N.C. (WJW) — One North Carolina hospital has reportedly made history, performing two procedures on a baby, which, if successful, could mean a big breakthrough in transplant surgeries.

Last summer, doctors at Duke University Hospital gave a then-6-month-old Easton Sinnamon a new heart, at the same time implanting processed thymus tissue. It was reportedly the first of it’s kind.

The thymus is one of the main organs of the immune system, and it’s believed that adding the tissue in at the same time of another organ transplant could lead to fewer patient rejections by stimulating the development of T-cells.

“If this approach proves successful – and further validation is contemplated – it would mean transplant recipients would not reject the donated organ and they would also not need to undergo treatment with long-term immune-suppression medications, which can be highly toxic, particularly to the kidneys,” Pediatric cardiac surgeon Dr. Joseph W. Turek, who helped with the transplant, said in a statement.

Sinnamon, who was born with a defective heart and thymic deficiency, is reportedly doing well and doctors say he may soon be able to go off of anti-rejection medications.

If the double-procedure could be done on those with a working thymus, doctors believe it could mean more patient acceptance rates in transplants.

“This concept of tolerance has always been the holy grail in transplantation, and we are now on the doorstep,” Turek said.

According to the hospital, transplanted hearts now last about 10 to 15 years in the human body. The new double procedure performed on Sinnamon was reportedly cleared by the FDA last year, and Duke and other locations have been researching the process for the last few years.

Find out more about Sinnamon’s story right here.