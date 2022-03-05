Hearing explosions? Ohio Army National Guard schedules training in Portage County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Those near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may be hearing an increase in blast noises Saturday, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office said it’s been receiving calls about the sound of explosions and said it’s part of a training put on by the Ohio Army National Guard running all day.

“Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normal operations,” the sheriff’s office said. “There will be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during annual training season, which runs through September.”

The center takes up about 21,000 acres of land in Portage and Trumbull Counties and is used for training events.

Find out more about the center right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral